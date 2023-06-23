'Wolves hunt in packs; their 'prey' is future of India': Smriti Irani jibe at Opposition meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Wolves hunt in packs; their 'prey' is future of India': Smriti Irani dig at Opposition meet

BJP on Patna Opposition meet: Terming the Opposition unity a "multi-headed selfish alliance", BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani took a diag at the Patna meeting and compared it with wolves hunting in packs. Her remarks came soon after the opposition unity meeting concluded. Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader took a jibe at Opposition Unity and said that wolves hunt in packs and claimed that their 'prey' is the future of India. "It is said that wolves hunt in packs! A political pack met in Patna. Their 'prey' is the future of India," Irani said.

'Multi-headed selfish alliance'

As more than a dozen opposition parties came together against the BJP on Friday, the ruling party called it a "multi-headed selfish alliance" and compared it with wolves hunting in packs.

Irani said that this alliance of selfishness was being forged with India as its target adding that this coming together of the parties was not targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi but at the country's coffers. "No one can stop

Narendra Modi from becoming the Prime Minister in 2024. This alliance of selfishness is targeting India. Whenever these political parties came together, they brought along corruption and familyism," she said.

The BJP leader said that whenever these political parties came together, they brought corruption, and nepotism and brought with them the allegation of constricting the economic progress of the nation.

TMC members witnessed bonhomie

"It is ironic that Trinamool Congress Party members today witnessed bonhomie between Mamata Bandyopadhyay and that Communist Party, the leadership of which was particularly known for dragging Mamata by her hair, especially when she tried to speak for the people of Bengal," she said referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She further said Trinamool workers never in their life would have thought that "Mamata Bandyopadhyay would go under the protection of the same Communist Party whose Communist Party leaders humiliated Mamata Bandyopadhyay on the road by pulling her hair." Irani further said the Congress workers of West Bengal similarly would have never imagined that "Mamata Bandyopadhyay, whose hands are stained with the blood of Congress workers, will one day appear on Rahul ji's head."

"Even the people of Tamil Nadu would never have imagined that the DMK party, which was accused by the top leadership of the Congress in the 1990s of helping in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, one day would have sweeter relations with the Gandhi family," she said.

AAP's blackmailing shows future of this unholy alliance

She further claimed that AAP's blackmailing at the beginning itself shows the future of this unholy alliance. "AAP blackmailing (Congress) at the very beginning of 'gathbandhan' is proof of what will come out of this unholy alliance," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

