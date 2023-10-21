Delhi air quality: Centre invokes measures under GRAP 'Stage II' as AQI likely to turn 'very poor'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi's India Gate area covered with a thick layer of pollution

Delhi air quality: The Centre's air quality panel today (October 21) directed authorities in the National Capital Region (NCR) to increase parking fees to discourage private transport and enhance CNG or electric bus and metro services, amid a likely increase in the pollution levels.

The action comes as part of 'Stage II' of the central government's pollution control plan known as the 'Graded Response Action Plan' (GRAP), which is implemented in the Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution during the winter season.

Delhi's Air Quality Index prediction:

At a meeting to review the air quality situation in the Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for proactively implementing GRAP, said forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) suggest Delhi's overall air quality is likely to dip and enter the 'very poor' category on October 23 (Monday) and 24 (Tuesday), owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 248 on Saturday. The panel therefore decided to invoke the measures under Stage II of GRAP in the entire NCR in addition to steps already taken under Stage I.

"All actions as envisaged under Stage-II be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in NCR with immediate effect, in addition to all Stage-I actions of GRAP already in force," it said in an order.

GRAP categorises actions into 4 stages :

Stage I – 'Poor' (AQI 201-300) Stage II – 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400) Stage III – 'Severe' (AQI 401-450) Stage IV – 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450)

(With agencies inputs)

