Delhi: Swiss woman murdered, body with hands and legs tied found, accused arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the killing of a Swiss woman whose body was found lying near the wall of an MCD school in Tilak Nagar of the national capital, officials said on Saturday (October 21).

The accused was identified as Gurpreet who was nabbed on the basis of technical and manual intelligence after several teams of the Delhi Police were put on the job. The Swiss national who was murdered hailed from Zurich.

What police sources said?

According to the police sources, the accused had met the woman in Switzerland and the latter was in touch with the former for the last 8 to 10 days.

He had tied her hands and legs and murdered her and put her body inside an old car that he had bought before the crime.

“Accused Gurpreet arrested in the case had met the woman in Switzerland. He tied the hands and legs of the foreign woman and murdered her. The accused bought an old car and after murdering her put the body in the same car. After a foul smell started coming from the car, he dumped the body on the roadside and escaped,” sources said.

Image Source : ANICar of the accused person

Nearly Rs 2 crore was also recovered from the accused.

DCP details the case

DCP West, Vichitra Veer said that the accused was apprehended last night from Janakpuri and he has not been cooperative in the interrogation.

"Yesterday between 8.45 am to 9 am, a call was received at Tilak Nagar police station. After that, specialised teams reached the spot... Prima Facie we thought that it was a murder case. We registered a case under section 302 and 201 and started an investigation... Nearby cameras showed a suspicious car passing by... We identified the car, it was brought from a second-hand car dealer in Janakpuri with cash... We traced an accused named Gurpreet. He was using the car... We apprehended Gurpreet from Janakpuri last night... Only initial interrogation has taken place... He is not very cooperative... It is a confirmed fact that the body was dumped in a car... The victim was in touch with the accused for last 8-10 days..." he said.

