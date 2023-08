Follow us on Image Source : @INCINDIA Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal in Delhi

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held a one-on-one meeting with leaders of Delhi Congress unit.

According to sources, the Congress may change its Delhi unit chief, therefore, the top leadership held a number of meetings in Delhi.

Reports further said that Congress leader Devendra Yadav is among the front-runners to be the next Delhi Congress chief.

