Delhi High Court demands evidence from Enforcement Directorate in Arvind Kejriwal case

As the Delhi High Court gears up to hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking protection from coercive action in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, the court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide evidence, if any, against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo.

Court seeks clarity

Expressing the need for transparency, the court pressed the ED to reveal any material evidence they may have against Kejriwal, particularly concerning the summonses issued to him. The directive follows the ED's assertion of possessing "sufficient material" against the AAP leader.

Hearing commences

The hearing commenced at 2:30 pm today, with the judges requesting the files from the ED in their chambers. A bench led by justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain initially deferred Kejriwal's plea upon his counsel's request for a later hearing.

Legal battle unfolds

The interim relief application is part of Kejriwal's broader petition contesting the summonses issued by the ED for his interrogation. Despite being summoned for the ninth time, Kejriwal has persistently declined to appear before the agency, branding the summonses as illegitimate.

Kejriwal's stance

In his defense, Kejriwal argues that the application of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is arbitrary and aimed at tilting the electoral balance in favour of the ruling party during the forthcoming general elections. The case revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of Delhi's excise policy for 2021-22, subsequently annulled.

Legal drama unfolds

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, emphasised the imperative for his client's protection from coercive measures, citing the ED's purported intentions to apprehend him, particularly amidst the electoral context.

The legal tussle between Kejriwal and the ED underscored the broader debate surrounding electoral integrity and enforcing anti-corruption measures in the political sphere.

