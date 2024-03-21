Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves fresh plea in Delhi HC seeking 'no coercive action against him'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy scam case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, seeking protection against any coercive measures against him in connection with the excise policy case. The division bench, led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, is scheduled to hear the matter today morning. In his plea, the Aam Aadmi Convenor said that he is ready to cooperate in the investigation but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should be prevented from arresting him.

This comes a day after the Delhi High Court reprimanded Kejriwal for skipping the Enforcement Directorate's summons on several occasions. "Why don't you appear on receiving the summonses? What is preventing you not to attend?" asked the bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait.

Kejriwal highlights ED's 'clear intent'

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the petitioner in the matter, said his client would appear before the ED but protection from coercive action is required because of the agency's "clear intent" to apprehend him when elections are around the corner.

Citing the arrests of AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia in the matter, the senior lawyer, however, claimed that a "new style" of functioning is in place now.

"I will appear. I will answer the questionnaire, but there is a protection that is required. I am not avoiding it. I am not running away from you. I will come myself but I need protection, no coercive steps," Singhvi said. "I am not a common criminal. Where can I run? Can anyone have roots in the society more than me?" he asked the bench.

Kejriwal repeatedly skipped ED summons

The ED has so far issued nine summonses to the Aam Aadmi Covenor in the liquor policy scam case. However, the AAP leader has repeatedly refused to appear before the agency, calling the summonses "illegal." The ED said the petition of the AAP national convenor, which also challenges certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was not maintainable and opposed the issuance of a formal notice.

Delhi excise policy scam case

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal challenges ED summons in Delhi High Court in excise policy case