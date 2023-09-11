1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court set to hear case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

A Delhi court is on Monday set to hear a case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Earlier on September 6, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand adjourned the matter on a request made by Tytler’s lawyer.

“Accused seeks some time for advancing submissions stating that some time is required to go through the reply as well as the documents supplied by the Public Prosecutor for CBI. In the interest of justice, the matter is adjourned,” the judge had said.

Sessions court granted Tytler anticipatory bail

The accused had appeared before the court through video conferencing. Earlier on August 4, a sessions court had granted anticipatory bail to Tytler on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount. Additionally, it had placed restrictions on him, such as prohibiting him from tampering with the case's evidence or leaving the country without permission.

What CBI said in its chargesheet?

In its charge sheet filed before the court, the CBI alleged that Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked" the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh. The agency has invoked charges under sections 147 (rioting) and 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler.

Pul Bangash incident

It should be mentioned here that three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in Pul Bangash area in Delhi on November 1, 1984, a day after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

