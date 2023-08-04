Congress' Jagdish Tytler gets anticipatory bail in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Additional Sessions Judge Vikas Dhull ordered Tytler to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and directed him not to tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without its permission.

Earlier on Thursday, the court had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the counsel appearing for Tytler and the CBI.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

The CBI had on May 20 filed the charge sheet against Tytler in the case. In its charge sheet filed before the court, the CBI alleged that Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked" the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under sections 147 (rioting) and 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler.

Also Read: 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail

Also Read: 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court summons Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on August 5

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News