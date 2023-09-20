Wednesday, September 20, 2023
     
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Former MP and Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, others acquitted in triple murder case

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has acquited Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and other accused in a case related to Sultanpuri area incident during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This case was related to the alleged murder of three Sikhs.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2023 15:17 IST
Congress leader Sajjan Kumar
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress leader Sajjan Kumar

More to follow...

