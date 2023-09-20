1984 anti-Sikh riots: Former MP and Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, others acquitted in triple murder case

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has acquited Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and other accused in a case related to Sultanpuri area incident during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This case was related to the alleged murder of three Sikhs.
More to follow...
Check here your city's weather forecast for today
ALSO READ | India issues advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada amid soaring hate crimes, criminal violence
ALSO READ | Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha on Women's Reservation Bill: 'I stand in support but demand sub-quota for SCs, STs'