India issues advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada amid soaring hate crimes, criminal violence

Amid soaring tensions between Canada and India, the latter has issued a travel advisory, wherein it cautioned Indian nations and students to refrain from visiting Ottawa rising amid hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada.

​"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents": Ministry of External Affairs

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

