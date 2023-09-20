Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha on Women's Reservation Bill: 'I stand in support but demand sub-quota for SCs, STs'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the debate on Women's Reservation Bill extended her support and said her party too supports the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023. However, she again reiterated that it was Congress' brain child.

"The Indian woman has patience like the ocean. She has worked for everyone's betterment like a river," said Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha while opening the discussion on the Bill and added, "It is a very touching moment of my life. The first time, the Constitutional Amendment determining women's participation in local bodies was brought by my life partner Rajiv Gandhi." Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi said, "It was Rajiv ji's (Gandhi's) dream (Bill)."

Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said the women's reservation bill "is ours."

