Sunday, September 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Woman's body found in drain in Delhi

Woman's body found in drain in Delhi

A call regarding the sack in North East Delhi's Karawal Nagar area was received at around 7.48 a.m. the PCR.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2019 13:17 IST
Woman's body found in drain in Delhi

Woman's body found in drain in Delhi

Body of an unidentified 25-year-old woman was found inside a sack, dumped in a drain in Delhi on Sunday.

A call regarding the sack in North East Delhi's Karawal Nagar area was received at around 7.48 a.m. the PCR.

In the meantime the police is trying to establish the identity of the deceased.

ALSO READ | Remember 'Thak Thak' gang? This time a judge falls prey

ALSO READ | 20-year old man arrested for murdering his colleague

ALSO READ | Mumbai man stops for cigarette, gangraped by five men in Vashi; undergoes multiple surgeries

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryOdisha gangrape: Bus driver held after woman's fresh claims Next StoryDelhi: Cab driver runs over man sleeping on footpath, arrested  