Remember 'Thak Thak' gang? This time a judge falls prey

The infamous street criminals, the "thak thak gang" is operational once again in the national capital.

This time they stole a bag from the car of an Additional Sessions Judge in Delhi's Okhla area. The gang members first distracted the judge and then broke her car's window pane before running away with her purse containing her wallet, valuable documents and debit cards.

"The members of the "thak thak gang" first distracted her and then broke the window of the car. They stole a small black purse from the Okhla area on September 24. We are investigating the matter," news agency ANI quoted an official source from Delhi Police as saying.

A police team, dressed up in civilian clothes, managed to arrest some of the members of the gang yesterday.

"On Thursday, we had deployed our team members in civil dress and we have arrested some other members of the gang while they were trying to steal in the same area," the police source added.

The members of the "thak thak gang" operate by knocking at the window of the car driver (thak thak) and meanwhile, the other member opens the car door or breaks the car window to steal the items and run away.

(With inputs from ANI)

