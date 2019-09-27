One injured in firing incident in Delhi's Shahdara | Watch CCTV footage

Image Source : ANI Delhi firing incident CCTV video

One person sustained injuries after he was shot at in Delhi on Thursday. The incident, reported from New Usmanpur in Shahdara was captured on CCTV camera. According to sources, the incident occurred at nearly 6 pm after which a team of police had rushed to the spot.

#WATCH Delhi: One person sustained injuries after he was shot at in New Usmanpur, Shahdara, yesterday. Case registered, further investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/yfpAB54qKc — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019

Upon reaching the crime spot, the police found one person with gunshot injuries on his back. The man was later identified as Md. Hasan and was taken to the GTB Hospital.

The victim was later shifted to Max Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Initial investigations in the case reveal the injured and the accused reside in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Police also revealed the incident was a fallout of a previous enmity between the two.

A case into the matter has been registered and further investigation is underway.

