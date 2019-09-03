Tuesday, September 03, 2019
     
Woman thrashes chain snatcher on street in Delhi, CCTV video goes viral

New Delhi Published on: September 03, 2019 15:41 IST
Her impromptu move was welcomed by the by-standers, who also rushed to the site and beat the perpetrator.

A Delhi woman was caught on camera thrashing a bike-borne man as he snatched her chain and attempted to escape.

The woman hails from Delhi's Nangloi. 

It so happened that the woman was travelling by a rickshaw with another girl and got off the vehicle on a street in Nangloi. 

As she took to the street, one of the two bike-borne men snatched her chain. The woman took no time to run behind him and caught the man by his collar.

Her impromptu move was welcomed by the by-standers, who also rushed to the site and beat the perpetrator.

The Twitterverse is, as expected, impressed with the woman's presence of mind. Several users have taken to their handle to praise the woman for her act of bravery.

