CCTV video shows how 59-year-old woman was murdered in East Delhi

Image Source : INDIA TV The horrific murder has been caught on CCTV

A 59-year-old woman was murdered in broad daylight in New Delhi's Madhu Vihar area. The woman was shot dead by bike-borne assailants at point blank range. The horrific incident has been caught on CCTV camera. The woman by the name Usha was a chartererd accountant.

On Saturday, Usha left her house with her husband to take him to Max Hospital in Patpadganj. Her husband was to undergo dialysis. When the couple was on their way, Usha's husband expressed his wish to visit a Shani Temple in Madhu Vihar area. He went inside the temple while Usha sat in the driving seat of her car.

Immediately thereafter, a man dismounted from a bike being run by his accomplice and shot Usha from point blank range. The bullet hit Usha in her head. Her husband came running out of the temple as he heard the gunshot. He asked help from passerbys to take his wife to hospital but he received no help. Usha died on the spot.

The horrific murder was caught on the CCTV camera. The police is analysing the footage and trying to ascertain the identity of the murderer. Prima facie investigation has ruled out intention of a roberey as the murderers did not loot gold ornaments Usha was wearing. A case of murder has been registered and police are examining all angles.

Watch | Viral Video: retired High Court judge assaulting daughter-in-law