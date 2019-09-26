Mumbai man stops for cigarette, gangraped by five men in Vashi; undergoes multiple surgeries

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five drug addicts at Sagar Vihar lake in Navi Mumbai's Vashi on Monday night. According to reports, the victim stopped for a cigarette near-deserted spot while going home when the accused took him behind some trees and allegedly raped him.

“The man was kidnapped from a deserted spot, and was taken behind some trees when he had stopped for a cigarette while going home,” an officer from Vashi police told Indian Express.

According to reports, the accused also compromised the victim's private parts after sexual assault to scare him of the consequences of complaining against them.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital at Kopar Khairane. He was in critical condition when brought to the hospital and had several marks on his body.

The man has undergone multiple surgeries and is currently under observation, police said. “The doctors at a private hospital have had to conduct multiple surgeries. He is under observation," the officer added.

The doctors had also removed a dry coconut shell pushed inside his body by the accused.

The victim stated that the accused seemed to be inebriated and also under the influence of narcotics. They all seem to be in the age group of 25-30, according to Vashi police.

Police have registered the case against five unidentified men and the investigation is underway. "We have registered a case under section 377. Investigation is going on,” a senior officer from Vashi police station said.

The Vashi police are also looking at the CCTV footages of nearby areas.

“We have taken the description of the accused and are trying to trace them. We are also looking at CCTV footages of the nearby areas. The accused will be arrested soon,” said a senior officer from Navi Mumbai police.

