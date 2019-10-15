Video: Security agency boss tortures his employee in Bengaluru

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN The video is horrific

How would you scold your junior colleague? It will probably be a verbal reprimand or a written warning. At most you will sack him. Physically torturing him wouldn't even occur to you.

This is exactly what owner of a security agency in Bengaluru is doing to his employee. A horrific video of this incident in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. What the agency owner is doing to his employee can be termed as physical torture.

The boss can be seen pulling the employee's arm forcefully while pinning him down on the floor under his boots. The boss appears as if to trying to yank the employee's arm. This can cause serious injuries. The man on the floor can be seen writhing in pain and begging for his boss to stop the torture. The words "Nahi Sir" are faintly audible. The boss shows no signs of relenting and literally stands on the employee's head as if to crush it under his feet. It is at this time that some strongly built men appear to intervene but there in no urgency in their body language. Watch the video below.

The video is graphic.

The name of the security agency owner is Salim Khan. After the video went viral, the police registered a case against him and six others. The case has been registered under Section 307. Khan has absconded after case was registered. The police are trying to track him down. It is not yet clear why Salim Khan chose to torture his employee.