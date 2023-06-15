Rajasthan: Mother, 1-year-old daughter shot dead in Dholpur

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Mother-daughter shot dead

In a shocking incident, a woman and her one-year-old daughter were shot dead in Rajasthan's Dholpur district in the early hours of Thursday.

According to police, the accused allegedly barged into the house of Banwari in Rajakhera and shot at his wife Seema, aged around 25, and one-year-old daughter. The victims were sleeping in a room when the accused opened fire at them, they said.

They died on the spot. Banwari was also present there but he hid at a place, police said.

"We got information early in the morning following which the police rushed to the spot. They have made allegations on some people in the village and the matter is being probed to identify the accused," Dholpur SP Manoj Kumar said.

He said a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory was collecting evidence from the spot and further investigation was going on.

(With PTI inputs)

