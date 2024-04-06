Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan: Man kills 17-year-old daughter in Sirohi for not studying.

Crime news: A man in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district allegedly thrashed his 17-year-old daughter to death for not preparing for her school examinations, police said today (April 6). Accused Fateh Mohammad (42), a resident of Prem Nagar, has been arrested, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pushpendra Verma said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Mohammad was angry with his daughter, a class 11 student, for not studying for her exams. So, he beat her up with a stick on Thursday, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s uncle, the accused father was arrested on Saturday and the murder weapon was recovered.

According to the DSP, the girl probably died due to internal injuries, however the exact cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem report comes.

