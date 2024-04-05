Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: 42-year-old man kills wife and daughter, later hangs himself in Nihal Vihar area.

Delhi crime news: A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and four-year-old daughter at their residence before hanging himself by a ceiling fan in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area, police said. Their bodies were found by his son in the house, who was out for work and arrived on Friday morning (April 5).

The bodies were recovered by the police on Friday morning after receiving information regarding the incident. The deceased are identified as Ajay, Teena (38) and their daughter Varsha. They are residents of Gali no 5 in Nihal Vihar area.

Sharing the details, police said that on Friday at around 9:30 am, a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding a suicide was received, following which a police team rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the spot, Ajay was found hanging by the ceiling fan. He had blood on his body.

Bodies of Teena and Varsha were found lying on the bed, both had blood on them, indicating that they had been killed with a sharp weapon. The room's door was locked from the inside.

“The crime and forensic science teams have been summoned to the spot, and further investigation is underway. Ajay, who worked as a halwai, has a 22-year-old son named Kushal, who is an electrician. Kushal was away at work and found the bodies upon returning in the morning,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram.

The DCP said that prime facie, it appears that Ajay murdered his wife and daughter with a sharp object before taking his own life by hanging.

“A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” the DCP added.

Another incident reported in national capital

Earlier, a constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly shot himself dead at Nangloi Metro Station on Thursday morning. "He was found dead with a gunshot wound on his forehead," officials said, adding that the deceased had allegedly died by suicide.

The deceased was enrolled in the CISF as a constable (GD) in 2014 and has been posted in Delhi since January 2022. His body was found near a baggage scanning machine installed at the metro station.

