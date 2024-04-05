AAP MP Sanjay Singh to hold press conference today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP MP Sanjay Singh visits Delhi's Hanuman Mandir.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh will hold a press conference later in the day. He will be holding the press conference after being released from the Tihar Jail. The party announced the same through their social media handle. He will also meet the families of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain presently behind the bars today.

Taking to X the AAP said, "Tomorrow the lion will roar at 10 am. Tomorrow Sanjay Singh will make the biggest expose."

He had served close to six months in jail.

Just a day after his release, Singh offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and said he prayed for good sense to prevail over the BJP-led Central government. He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Soon after his release from Tihar jail on Wednesday night, Singh had met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal.

Delhi Excise Policy Case

The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped. The case originated from a report presented by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, highlighting purported procedural deficiencies in the development of the policy. The report said "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" taken by AAP leader Manish Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in "financial losses to the exchequer" estimated at more than Rs 580 crore.

