Friday, August 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Pune: Decomposed body of FTII student found hanging in hostel, suicide suspected

Pune: Decomposed body of FTII student found hanging in hostel, suicide suspected

Pune crime news: Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note has been found so far.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Pune Updated on: August 05, 2022 12:50 IST
FTII student found hanging in pune hostel, pune news, Pune crime news, Decomposed body of Ashwin Anu
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Decomposed body of a 32-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India was found hanging in his hostel room.

Highlights

  • Body of a 32-year-old FTII student was found hanging in his hostel room today
  • Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note has been found so far
  • The student has been identified as Ashwin Anurag Shukla, said senior inspector Murlidhar Karpe

Pune crime news:  The decomposed body of a 32-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday (August 5), police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note has been found so far.

"The student, identified as Ashwin Anurag Shukla, was found hanging in his hostel room this morning. The body was in a decomposed state," Murlidhar Karpe, senior inspector of Deccan Gymkhana police station, said.

"Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. But no suicide note has been found so far and our investigation is on," he added.

Shukla was a student from the 2017 batch of cinematography course, a source from the institute said. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Related Stories
Jammu and Kashmir: ITBP jawan shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp

Jammu and Kashmir: ITBP jawan shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp

Tamil Nadu schoolgirl suicide: Father's plea to stop second autopsy of 17 year-old girl rejected

Tamil Nadu schoolgirl suicide: Father's plea to stop second autopsy of 17 year-old girl rejected

Delhi Police head constable shoots self with service revolver, dies

Delhi Police head constable shoots self with service revolver, dies

Tamil Nadu: 'Depressed' woman hangs sleeping daughter, then dies by suicide

Tamil Nadu: 'Depressed' woman hangs sleeping daughter, then dies by suicide

Bizarre! Girl ends life after her buffalo goes missing

Bizarre! Girl ends life after her buffalo goes missing

Tamil Nadu: A class 12 student hangs himself at his home in Sivagangai district, 5th case in 2 weeks

Tamil Nadu: A class 12 student hangs himself at his home in Sivagangai district, 5th case in 2 weeks

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Decomposed body of 23-year-old man found at residence, family alleges wife behind murder

ALSO READ: MP: Little boy sits with younger brother's body in lap as father looks for ambulance | VIDEO

Top News

Latest News