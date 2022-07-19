Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Decomposed body of 23-year-old man found at residence, family alleges wife behind murder

Highlights The decomposed body of a 23-year-old man was found at his residence in Mumbai's Sakinaka.

The man's family has alleged that his wife murdered him, and fled away.

The body has been sent for postmortem, informed Mumbai Police.

Mumbai man found dead: The decomposed body of a 23-year-old man was found at his residence in Mumbai's Sakinaka area on Tuesday. The man's family has alleged that his wife murdered him, and fled away. An investigation in the matter is underway, and the body has been sent for postmortem, informed Mumbai Police.

Further details are awaited.

Latest India News