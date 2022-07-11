Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB MP: Little boy sits with younger brother's body in lap as father looks for ambulance | VIDEO

Boy sits with younger brother: In a heartbreaking incident, an 8-year-old boy was seen sitting with his younger brother's dead body in his lap. Meanwhile, his father looked around for an ambulance to carry his dead child home to Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The incident led to an outrage with people blaming authorities for being "insensitive".

A video of the incident, which took place on Sunday outside the Morena district hospital, located about 30 km from Badfara village where the family lived, went viral on social media platforms. Congress shared the video on its official Twitter handle and blamed the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government for the incident.

In the clip, the boy was seen sitting along a boundary wall of the district hospital, with the covered body of his two-year-old brother, who died at the medical facility during treatment.

Morena District Hospital's resident medical officer Surendra Gurjar said Pujaram Jatav, a resident of Badfara village, brought his two-year-old son Raja on Sunday morning by an ambulance, after being referred from a hospital in Ambah town of the district.

After leaving them at the district hospital, the ambulance returned to Ambah, while the toddler died during treatment for anaemia and other diseases on Sunday afternoon, he said.

Following the child's death, his father Jatav asked for an ambulance from some hospital staffers, but the vehicle was not available at that time, the official said. Later, a police vehicle carried the child's body to Jatav's home, he said.

According to sources, the deceased child's elder brother was captured in the video when Jatav went to arrange for an ambulance, leaving the body with him.

(With PTI Inputs)

