Mumbai: Man rapes 10-year-old daughter in Vakola area, arrested

Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his 10-year-old daughter at his residence in Mumbai’s Vakola area, an official said on Sunday. The 40-year-old accused and his wife were staying separately since the last four years.

While the man was living with his daughter in Mumbai, his wife was staying at Surat in Gujarat. On Friday, the Vakola police got a call from the Sion Hospital, alerting them about the rape of the minor girl after she was taken to the hospital by her mother.

When the police reached there, the girl informed them that she was allegedly raped by her father, the official said. The girl’s mother told the police that her daughter came to visit her in Surat a few days back.

The girl complained about pain in her private parts following which her mother took her to doctors there but they could not find the reason for it, the official said. The woman then brought her daughter back to Mumbai and took her to the Sion Hospital where doctors confirmed that the girl was raped, the official said.

The girl’s mother lodged an FIR against the accused following which he was arrested on Friday, he said. A case was registered against him under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 376 (rape), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

A Mumbai court has remanded the accused in police custody till October 15, he added.

