Kolkata: 19-year-old found dead at friend’s place night after attending birthday party

Image Source : PTI Kolkata: 19-year-old found dead at friend's place

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old boy was found dead the night after he attended a party in Kolkata. According to a report with The Indian Express, the boy, identified as Ritesh Modak, had gone to his friend Kaushik Mondal’s residence on Friday evening for a birthday party. On Saturday morning, Modak was found unresponsive. He was then rushed to Baghajatin State General Hospital by his friends, where he was declared brought dead.

The police have said the deceased's friend Kaushik Mondal tried to wake him up in the morning when he found him unresponsive. Excessive consumption of alcohol may have caused the death, the police have said.

Commenting further, the police have said no external injury marks were found on the body, though there were bloodstains on his nose.

Police have also collected samples of the food Modak had eaten the previous night along with other samples. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police.

Meanwhile, Modak’s mother has accused Mondal of her son’s death. She has also lodged a complaint against Mondal, holding him responsible for her son’s death.