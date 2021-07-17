Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Man kills cousin after arguing over headphones in Akola

A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his cousin in Akola in Maharashtra on Saturday evening after a fight over headphones, police said. Rishikesh Yadav and his cousin Neha (20), residents of Madhav Nagar on Gorakshan Road in Akola, fought over headphones and the former attacked her with a sharp weapon, a Khadan police station official said.

"The incident took place at around 5pm. Rishikesh has been arrested for killing his cousin. Further probe is underway to find out if there were other reasons that caused the killing," he added.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Man kills his father for slapping grandson

ALSO READ | 6-year-old abducted, sodomized by 4 juveniles in UP