Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand shocker: Woman raped by drivers of senior officials in Palamu, accused arrested

In a shocking incident, a woman was raped by drivers of two senior officials in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, police said in a statement.

Both the accused have been arrested. The accused and the 32-year-old woman were sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for medical check-up, the police said.

The accused were identified as Dharmendra Kumar, a driver in escort of Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan, and Prakash Kumar, the driver in residence of Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan.

The SP said that the incident allegedly happened in the morning when the woman came out of Daltonganj railway station and went to a mobile recharge shop, where the two drivers were already there.

As per the allegation of the woman, she wanted to go to Medininagar for treatment. Taking her into confidence, the two drivers took her to a room adjacent to the railway station and allegedly raped her, the woman told police.

The woman complained to the town police station and the accused were nabbed within two hours of her complaint. The SP and Deputy Commissioner said that legal actions are being taken against the accused.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Teen killed after argument over Rs 30 in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

ALSO READ | UP shocker: Woman stabs husband in eye with scissors for demanding tea in Baghpat, case registered