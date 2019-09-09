Drugged and raped: Class 4 student's horrifying ordeal in school sends shockwaves across Jharkhand

Rape of a 9-year-old Class 4 student inside school's medical room in Dhanbad has sent shockwaves across Jharkhand.

Dhanbad Class 4 Student Rape Case: The parents of Class 4 student studying in a prestigious private school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district were in a state of shock after their daughter shared her ordeal to them. The nine-year-old minor narrated her parents how she was drugged and then raped by vice-principal and her class teacher inside sickroom of the school.

Nine-year-old raped in sickroom:

A month ago the girl had fainted in her classroom. After which her teacher sent her to the sickroom, where the nurse gave her medicine, and she lost consciousness. It is when she was allegedly raped by the vice-principal, the class teacher.

The student was drugged and sedated before being assaulted. The little girl, however, did not realise what had happened to her.

ALSO READ: SHAME: Dhanbad on boil after vice principal of private school accused of raping Class 4 student

A few days later the girl's family took her to a doctor after she complained of uneasiness. The doctor apprehended some wrongdoing with the girl. It is when the girl narrated her ordeal.

FIR against three including school's vice-principal:

After the shocking details emerged, devastated parents of the girl filed a complaint with the police. A complaint was lodged against the school vice-principal, class teacher and school's sickroom nurse.

Police recorded the statement of the girl in a local court under section 164 after the FIR was registered.

What the police is saying:

The Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishor Kaushal, termed the matter "serious”.

The FIR was lodged against the two teachers, including the vice-principal, and school's sickroom nurse, under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

Medical test of the girl was conducted on Sunday at the Patliputra Medical College Hospital, Dr H K Singh, the PMCH Superintendent said.

The Principal of the school, Tanushree Banerjee, said she was not informed about the alleged incident.

"I don't believe as sickroom of the school remains crowded with students. However, the allegation is serious and the school will cooperate with the police in their investigation," she said.

ALSO READ: Two men get 25 years jail term for raping woman in Jharkhand

ALSO READ: SHAME!! Class 3 girl raped by Class 6 schoolmate in UP's Baghpat