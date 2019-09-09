SHAME: Dhanbad on boil after vice principal of private school accused of raping Class 4 student

SHAME: Dhanbad on boil after vice principal of private school accused of sexual assault of Class 4 student

In a shameful incident, a Class 4 girl student of a prestigious school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, was raped by vice-principal and her class teacher in the sickroom of the institution, police said on Monday. An FIR was registered at Katras police station against the two teachers of the Topchanchhi-based school after the girl accused them of raping her in the sickroom of the institution a month ago.

According to reports, the teacher sent her to the sickroom, where the nurse gave her medicine, and she lost consciousness. She was allegedly raped and the vice-principal and the class teacher were allegedly involved in the crime.

Medical test of the girl was conducted on Sunday at the Patliputra Medical College Hospital, the PMCH Superintendent, Dr H K Singh, said.

Police recorded the statement of the girl in a local court under section 164 after the FIR was registered, the SSP said.

The Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishor Kaushal, told reporters on Sunday that the FIR was lodged on Saturday based on the nine-year-old victim's complaint and that the "matter is serious."

"The police are investigating the case from all angles and action will be taken on the basis of the medical test report," the SSP said.

Meanwhile, the police team interrogated the nurse, class teacher and vice-principal on Saturday in connection with the case.

The girl told in a statement to the court said that she had fallen ill after which the class teacher sent her to the sick room. The school nurse in the sick room gave her medicine. After taking the medicine, she fainted and was allegedly sexually assaulted in an unconscious state.

When the girl's family took her to a doctor as she was not well. The doctor apprehended something wrongdoing with the girl. When asked, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents on Friday.

A team of senior police officers questioned the students, teachers and the principal of the school. The Principal of the school, Tanushree Banerjee, said she was not informed about the alleged incident.

"I don't believe as sickroom of the school remains crowded with students. However, the allegation is serious and the school will cooperate with the police in their investigation," she said.

In demand for justice, the Student Council blew the effigy of the school management and has demanded immediate arrest and death penalty for the accused on Friday. The parents and citizens took out an outrage rally in Katras.

Also, parents' meeting took place in the Sun Temple complex on the banks of the Qatari River late in the evening. The teacher, vice-principal and nurse accused of the rape was demanded to be arrested soon.

