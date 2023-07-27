Jharkhand shocker: Local CPI-M leader Subhash Munda shot dead in his office in Ranchi, probe launched

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE/FILE CPI-M leader Subhash Munda shot dead in Ranchi

In a shocking incident, a local leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Subhash Munda was shot dead by unknown assailants in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Wednesday, July 26. Notably, Munda had been a CPI (M) Assembly candidate from Hatia and Mandar constituencies.

Speaking to the media, Naushad Alam, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ranchi Rural, said the incident took place when the leader was sitting in his office in the Daladali area of the district. Munda was shot dead by bike-borne assailants, he added. The SP further said that the police immediately reached the spot after receiving the information, however, criminals had fled by then.

Munda was shot dead in his office

According to information, assailants entered Munda's office and fired seven bullets at him. After the incident, there was chaos in the area as people blocked the entire Daladli Chowk and created a ruckus. Meanwhile, Kishor Kaushal, SSP Ranchi, said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and the matter is being investigated from all angles and at all levels. "We will solve the case soon," he added.

'Atmosphere is peaceful in region'

Hours after the incident, Rajeshwar Nath Alok, ADM (Law & Order), Ranchi, claimed that the atmosphere is peaceful now in the region and the police are working to arrest the criminals as soon as possible. "After the murder of Subhash Munda, people blocked the road during protests. People are demanding that the culprits should be arrested as soon as possible. We are talking to people," he added.

