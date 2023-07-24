Jharkhand: Teacher clicks obscene videos of Class 9 student, shares them on social media

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Teacher clicks obscene videos of class 9 student

Jharkhand: In a shocking incident, police on Monday arrested a teacher for allegedly clicking obscene videos of a class 9 student and sharing those on social media. An FIR against the 28-year-old teacher was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's father. As of now, the court sent him to judicial custody.

Teacher did "objectionable activities" with student

The girl alleged that the teacher used to ask her for staying back at his coaching centre after classes, and did "objectionable activities" with her. He also made videos of those and used to blackmail her by threatening to make them public, she alleged.

He posted the videos on social media

On Sunday, the teacher posted those videos on social media, she claimed. As per an official, an investigation is underway on the allegations levelled by the class 9 student.

"On the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's father, an FIR was lodged. The accused teacher was arrested, and the court sent him to judicial custody. Investigation is underway on the allegations levelled by the girl," said Rajdev Singh, the officer in-charge of Dhansar police station.

She enrolled at the coaching centre over a year back, he said.