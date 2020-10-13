Image Source : INDIA TV Horrific Video: Autorickshaw driver thrashed with iron plates for hitting women's vehicle in MP's Jabalpur

In a horrific incident on the streets of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an auto-rickshaw driver was mercilessly thrashed by iron plates after a road accident. The video of the incident that began surfacing on the social media on Monday, sent chills down the spine.

The incident took place around 4.15 pm on Sunday under the Adhartal police station area after two women on a scooter were hit by the autorickshaw driven by one, Ajit Vishwakarma. The women had suffered some injuries. Following the accident, two acquaintances of the women appeared on the scene in a car and thrashed the autorickshaw driver.

In the video, accused Abhishek Dubey and Chandan Singh were seen beating up the driver using iron plates till he went all unconscious. Both of them have been arrested and booked on attempt to murder charge.

The auto driver has been booked for rash driving.

