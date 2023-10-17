Gurugram: Man shoots self to implicate wife in false case, FIR registered

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accused was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In a shocking incident, a man shot himself to allegedly implicate his wife in a false case, a Gurugram police official said on Monday.

The accused first shot himself in the leg and then informed the police to frame his wife in a false case.

Reena, the accused's wife, filed a complaint against the husband alleging him of assaulting her.

Sandeep - a resident of Tauru - and Reena got married in 2013. She in her complaint alleged that he used to beat her up, so she had moved to her maternal home in Intra colony five months ago.

He was building pressure on Reena, asking her to come back or let him meet their daughter.

The accused on Thursday again called her saying he would come to her parent’s house on Saturday and would take her and their daughter to a fair, the official said.

Reen in her complaint said, “Sandeep reached my home on Saturday late evening and when I came out to meet him, he threatened to implicate me in a false case. He took out a pistol from his bag and shot himself in the leg and called the police.”

The police reached the spot and recovered the pistol from Sandeep’s possession and admitted him to a civil hospital.

The police filed an FIR against Sandeep at Sector 53 police station.

A senior police officer said the accused is still being treated at the hospital. Action will be taken as per the law, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Jammu And Kashmir: Rape accused dies in police custody in Poonch, investigation ordered