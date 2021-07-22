UP: Gangster Badan Singh, accomplice killed in encounter in Agra

Follow us on Image Source : ANI According to police, Badan Singh and his accomplice were on a bike when they were intercepted at the Agra-Rajasthan border

Badan Singh, who was involved in the kidnapping of Dr Umakant Gupta of Agra last week, was shot dead along with one of his accomplices in an encounter in Jagner area of the city early hours of Thursday. Two members of the police team were also been injured in the encounter. Badan Singh was the main accused behind the conspiracy to kidnap Dr Umakant Gupta, a resident of Agra. The doctor was later rescued from the Chambal ravines by the joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan Police after 31 hours.

According to police, Badan Singh and his accomplice were on a bike when they were intercepted at the Agra-Rajasthan border. The bikers tried to speed away opening fire. The police retaliated, and an encounter broke out in the nearby forest area. Both were taken to nearby hospital, where they succumbed to the injuries, as per police. His accomplice was yet to be identified.

Badan Singh, a professional and notorious criminal used to work for dacoit Dasyu Keshav Gurjar. Badan carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

