Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE UP: Grandfather, uncles kill teen girl over her 'lifestyle', body found hanging off bridge in Deoria

In a shocking incident, a teenage girl was allegedly murdered, and the body thrown off the bridge by her own grandfather and two uncles over her lifestyle in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district. The body was found hanging from the railing of a bridge.

The younger brother of the girl, told reporters that on Monday evening, his uncle started beating her sister over washing of his clothes and she was seriously injured. He and other uncles took her to the district hospital but she died on the way.

"They threw her body from Patnawa Bridge but it remained hanging with a hook of its railing and was found on Tuesday," said Vivek.

According to reports, the girl and her mother had recently come to live at the home of their in-laws in Deoria. The girl's father works in a private company in Punjab.

An aunt of the girl also said that the accused had a problem with the girl's 'lifestyle'.

"These people always had a problem with the lifestyle of the girl and her family. They were jealous of what the family ate, what they wore. They assaulted the girl with a rod. When she became serious, they told the mother they were taking the girl to a hospital but instead dumped her off the bridge on the way to the hospital," an aunt of the girl told reporters.

The girl was a student of Class 9 and her brother is Class 8 student. She was the eldest of four siblings.

Superintendent of Police, Sripati Mishra, said that the body has been sent for post mortem and an FIR has been filed. As per the report, the grandfather of the girl has been arrested while the accused uncles are still on the run.

ALSO READ: ​15-year-old girl raped, forced to change religion in UP's Baghpat; 3 arrested