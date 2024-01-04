Divya Pahuja murder case: BMW car used to move ex-model's body from Gurugram found in Patiala

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/X The police found the car two days after the crime

The BMW car, which was used to move ex-model Divya Pahuja's body from Gurugram hotel was found in Punjab's Patiala on Thursday.

The car is yet locked and the officials are trying to open the doors.

There was speculation that the body was in the car but the police did not give any detail as of now.

Constable Karan Singh Gurugram Crime Branch said he and his team were deployed to search the car and they traced it following the CCTV footage on the Highways.

"Now, It is difficult to say whether the body was dumped somewhere or it is inside the car. We are trying to unlock it and also trying to get the keys of the vehicle," he added.