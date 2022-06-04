Delhi: Gruesome murder caught on CCTV, man stabbed, head smashed with bricks | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi youth killed in broad daylight after getting stabbed, smashed with bricks

In a gruesome incident, a 28-year-old youth was killed in broad daylight by two brothers in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. A CCTV footage recorded this spine-chilling incident, where one of the brothers mercilessly smashed the victim's head several times, until he was sure he is dead. The youth, identified as Narender, was stabbed several times.

A call about the incident was received by the local PCR at 2:15 pm yesterday. Immediately, the police staff reached at the spot and the injured was rushed to the BJRM Hospital for treatment. Later, he was referred to a higher centre where he was declared brought dead. The video shows the victim getting repeatedly hit in the head with bricks and later stabbed, as people watched by.

WARNING: The following video may contain explicit content that might be triggering

Narender is a victim of Azadpur, Delhi. On enquiry, it was revealed that he was assaulted by one Rahul Kali and his brother Rohit Kali, of Adarsh Nagar

It was revealed that a quarrel ensued between Rahul and victim Narender on the issue of repeated demands from the victim to borrow money for his drug addiction. Rahul got annoyed and called his brother in Mandir Wali Gali, Azadpur village and stabbed him with blade, and hit him over his head with bricks.

Accordingly, a case has been registered in Adarsh Nagar police station and accused Rahul Kali has been arrested. Efforts are being made to trace his absconding brother.