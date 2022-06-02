Ayodhya: Pregnant teacher found stabbed to death at home; probe on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pregnant teacher found stabbed to death at home in Ayodhya

Ayodhya news: In a tragic incident, a teacher who was five months pregnant was found stabbed to death in her house in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Srirampuram Colony under Kotwali police station limits. The deceased was identified as Supriya Verma, who used to reside with her husband and mother.

She was posted at Askaranpur Primary School in Bikapur tehsil of Ayodhya district. Her husband Umesh Verma is also a government teacher.

Commenting on the incident, Superintendent of Police (city) Vijay Pal Singh said, "At around 11 AM, her husband Umesh and mother had gone to her in-laws' house that was in the same locality."

"In the meantime, Anurag Prajapati, a friend of Supriya's father, reached her house and saw that the door was locked from inside. As no one opened the door after repeated knocking, he felt suspicious and called Supriya's husband."

Her mother and husband later arrived and when the door opened, they saw that Supriya was lying in a pool of blood.

She was immediately taken to Faizabad medical college, where doctors declared her brought dead, the officer said, adding multiple stab wounds were found on her body.

The police said they were probing all angles.

"The body has been sent for postmortem examination. We have formed teams to investigate the matter and the killers will be nabbed soon," said the officer.

Meanwhile, the incident gave way to a political row as Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the state government.

"The news of the murder of a pregnant teacher by stabbing with knives in broad daylight in Ayodhya is sad," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"'Despite the presence of security forces at various places in Ayodhya, such killings are an open challenge to the administration by criminals. In BJP rule, teachers are the target of both the government and criminals, " Yadav tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

