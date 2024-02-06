Tuesday, February 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Delhi: Man with his throat slit found dead in Vasant Vihar, probe on

Delhi: Man with his throat slit found dead in Vasant Vihar, probe on

According to Delhi Police officials, they received a call around 6 am on Tuesday about the finding of a dead body. The officials began a probe into the matter.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2024 9:56 IST
The police initiated a probe into the matter
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The police initiated a probe into the matter

The locals in southwest Delhi’s Kusumpur Pahadi area on Tuesday found a dead boy on Tuesday. They informed the police after they noticed the body around 6 am this morning.

According to the police, the body of a man was found with his throat slit in Kusumpur Pahadi area.

Earlier, police had said that they found a beheaded body of a man.

A team from Vasant Vihar police station rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said, adding that the victim has been identified as Ashwini (35).

Some suspects have been rounded up. Multiple teams are working to nab the accused, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: 'Indian rulers are claiming Gilgit-Baltistan, if they have desire to attack Pakistan...': Caretaker PM

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Crime News

Latest News