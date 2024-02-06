Delhi: Man with his throat slit found dead in Vasant Vihar, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The police initiated a probe into the matter

The locals in southwest Delhi’s Kusumpur Pahadi area on Tuesday found a dead boy on Tuesday. They informed the police after they noticed the body around 6 am this morning.

According to the police, the body of a man was found with his throat slit in Kusumpur Pahadi area.

Earlier, police had said that they found a beheaded body of a man.

A team from Vasant Vihar police station rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said, adding that the victim has been identified as Ashwini (35).

Some suspects have been rounded up. Multiple teams are working to nab the accused, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

