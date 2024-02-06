Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Discussion on motion of thanks to resume in Rajya Sabha from 11 am today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliamentarians listen to the PM Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are all to set you on Tuesday. The session commenced on February 1. Today, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is to move a motion in the Rajya Sabha today to suspend the provisions of rule 17 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) its for consideration. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is to move in the Rajya Sabha today the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 further to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The session is expected to conclude on February 9.