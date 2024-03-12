Tuesday, March 12, 2024
     
  4. Delhi: Man stabbed to death in Ghazipur market, accused arrested

Delhi: Man stabbed to death in Ghazipur market, accused arrested

An FIR has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, said the police.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2024 17:48 IST
The police file an FIR
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The police file an FIR

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bakra Mandi area of east Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, Shishpal (23), was arrested from the spot with the weapon he used to commit the crime.

"We received information on Tuesday morning about a stabbing incident in Bakra Mandi in the Ghazipur area. The victim, Dharmendra, was rushed to a hospital where he died," a senior police officer said.

Delhi: Man, son stabbed to death outside house

In another incident in Delhi, a 55-year-old man and his son were stabbed to death allegedly by five people living in their neighbourhood in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area over personal enmity.
 
The incident took place in a narrow lane of Chirag Dilli on Sunday night. The police identified the deceased as Jai Bhagwan and his 22-year-old son Saurabh. 
 
Police said four of the accused have been apprehended and are being interrogated to ascertain the exact reason behind the killing.
 
