Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM, replaces Manohar Lal Khattar

Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday took oath as Haryana Chief Minister amid 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans by replacing Manohar Lal Khattar, months before Lok Sabha elections.

Hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers, the BJP on Tuesday named OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana’s new chief minister. Saini, 54, was sworn in as the CM later in the day, BJP leaders said. He was the party's state unit president and the MP from Kurukshetra.

Khattar resigns

Khattar and all 13 other members of the BJP-led council of ministers submitted their resignations to the Governor as a team of the party’s central observers arrived in Chandigarh. Shortly after the cabinet — which included three members of coalition partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), including deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala — stepped down, BJP MLAs headed to a meeting of the party’s legislative group. Saini, who is considered close to Khattar, was unanimously elected as the leader of the group at the meeting in Haryana Niwas, BJP MLAs said.