Karnataka: Three, including main accused, arrested for killing CEO & MD of private firm in Bengaluru

Bengaluru double murder: In a latest update to the double murder case in Bengaluru, three men including the main accused were arrested on Wednesday. This comes a day after a report of the gruesome murder of two senior executives of a private firm surfaced.

According to the information received, Amruthahalli police arrested three people involved in the murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director (MD) of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd. They were arrested from Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, a residential area in Bengaluru. The arrested people have been identified as Shabarish alias Felix (27), along with Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26).

The police said the company's CEO Vinu Kumar (40) and MD Phanindra Subramanya (36) were hacked to death by the accused after they had stormed into the Aeronics office.

Victims succumbed to their injuries

They allegedly barged into the office brandishing daggers and attacked Subramanya in front of the staff. As Kumar raced to save him, he too was attacked with sharp weapons, the police added. After the accused fled the spot, the employees rushed the injured to the hospital where the victims succumbed to their injuries.

Although the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police suspect business rivalry to be the reason behind the brutal crime. It should be noted here that Felix was a former employee of the firm who had launched his own venture after resigning recently. He had quit to float his own company, which is said to be a rival business.

(With inputs from PTI)