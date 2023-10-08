Bhupesh Baghel asks why Centre is not conducting census, accuses BJP of being anti-reservation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI “The BJP is against reservation," says Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asked why the Union government is not conducting the decennial census which has been due since 2021. With this, Baghel also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being against reservation. Taking a swipe at BJP over a purported list of its candidates for the coming assembly polls in the state which has gone viral, he said that this 'leak' was the result of the infighting within the saffron party.

"BJP is against reservation"

The opposition party recently asked why the Bagel government had not published the report of the socio-economic survey conducted in the state. Asked about it, Baghel said, “The BJP is against reservation. When the court asked on what basis the state government provided 27 percent reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Then a headcount was conducted for the OBCs and Economically Weaker Section (EWS)."

"In the headcount, it was found that there are 43.5 percent OBCs and 3.5 percent EWS in the state, based on which reservation was provided for them. Does the BJP not believe that there are more than 43 percent OBCs in the state? If they do not believe it, then why don't they conduct the 2021 census? When we can conduct a socio-economic survey, Bihar can carry out a survey, then why the BJP (Union government-led by BJP) can not do it,” he asked.

Priyanka Gandhi on census

Earlier on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had said if her party retained power in the state, a caste census would be conducted.

Asked by reporters about a purported list of about 50 candidates of the BJP circulating on social media, Baghel claimed that it was leaked (by someone in the saffron party) due to its internal factionalism. The infighting in the BJP has, thus, come to the fore, he said.

