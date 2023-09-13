PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh tomorrow, launch various projects

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will visit two poll-bound states Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and lay foundation stones of various development projects.

PM Modi will reach Bina in Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs. 50,700 crore including ‘Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery’ and 10 new industrial projects across the state.

At around 3:15 PM, he will reach Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, where he will dedicate to nation important rail sector projects.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of ‘critical care blocks’ in nine districts of Chattisgarh and also distribute one Lakh sickle cell counselling cards.

PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). This state-of-the-art refinery, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 49,000 crore, and will produce about 1200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene, which are a vital component for various sectors like textiles, packaging, pharma, among others.

This will reduce the country's import dependence and will be a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The mega project will also create employment opportunities and spur the development of downstream industries in the petroleum sector.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of ten projects namely ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in Narmadapuram district; two IT parks in Indore; a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam; and six new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh.

The ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone, Narmadapuram’ will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and will be a step towards economic growth and employment generation in the region. The ‘IT Park 3 and 4’ in Indore, will be built at a cost of about 550 crore, provide impetus to the IT and ITES sector and open new employment opportunities for the youth.

Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam will be built at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and is envisaged to become a major hub for important sectors like textiles, automobile, pharmaceuticals, among others.

The park will be well connected to Delhi Mumbai Expressway and will provide a major boost to economic development of the entire region, generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.

With the aim of promoting balanced regional development and uniform employment opportunities in the state, six new industrial areas will also be developed at Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram and Maksi at a cumulative cost of about Rs 310 crore.

PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Focussing on connectivity, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation of important rail sector projects worth around Rs. 6,350 crore in the public programme in Raigarh.

The projects include Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I, 3rd rail line between Champa to Jamga, 3rd rail line between Pendra Road to Anuppur and MGR (Merry-Go-Round) system connecting Talaipalli Coal Mine to NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station (STPS). The rail projects will provide impetus to socioeconomic development by facilitating movement of passengers as well as freight traffic in the region.

Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I is being developed under the ambitious PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity and consists of a 124.8 km rail line from Kharsia to Dharamjaygarh including a spur line to Gare-Pelma and 3 feeder lines connecting Chhal, Baroud, Durgapur and other coal mines.

The rail line, built at a cost of around Rs. 3,055 crore, is equipped with electrified broad gauge level crossings and free part double line with passenger amenities. It will provide rail connectivity for coal transportation from Mand-Raigarh coalfields located in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

The third rail line between Pendra Road to Anuppur is 50 km long and is built at a cost of about Rs 516 crore. The 98 kilometre long third line between Champa and Jamga rail section is built at a cost of about 796 crores. The new rail lines will improve the connectivity in the region and lead to increase in both tourism and employment opportunities.

The 65-km-long electrified MGR (Merry-Go-Round) System will deliver low cost, high grade coal from NTPC’s Talaipalli coal mine to 1600 MW NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station in Chhattisgarh.

This will boost the generation of low cost and reliable power from NTPC Lara, thus strengthening energy security of the country. The MGR system, built at a cost of more than Rs 2070 crore, is a technological marvel for improving the coal transportation from coal mines to power stations.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 50 bedded ‘critical care blocks’ in nine districts of Chattisgarh. The nine Critical Care Blocks will be built under Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at Durg, Kondagaon, Rajnandgaon, Gariaband, Jashpur, Surajpur, Surguja, Bastar & Raigarh Districts, at a total cost of more than Rs 210 Crore.

With an aim to address the health issues caused by sickle cell disease, especially among the tribal population, Prime Minister will also distribute one lakh sickle cell counselling cards to the screened population. The distribution of sickle cell counselling cards is being done under National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSAEM), which was launched by the Prime Minister in July 2023 at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

