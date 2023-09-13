G20: PM Modi to have dinner with Delhi Police personnel for smooth execution of summit, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel outside Rajghat ahead of the G20 Summit

G20 summit: After the success of G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have dinner with Delhi Police. The two-day summit was held on Saturday and Sunday and was attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, delegates from guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations. Over 50,000 personnel along with dog squads and mounted police had been deployed for the summit.

According to reports, although date has not been fixed, PM Modi may have dinner with about 450 Delhi Police staff this week. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has asked from every district for the names of those policemen who have given excellent duty in G20, sources said.

A multi-layer security cover had been put in place around the Pragati Maidan area in central Delhi where the summit took place.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has awarded CP's special commendation disc and certificate to officers and personnel for their contribution to G-20 Leaders’ Summit arrangements and felicitated the personnel for the flawless execution of the G-20 Summit arrangements. "The smooth, professional and precise execution of the colossal G20 arrangement, which saw participation, commitment and contribution from the entire rank and file of Delhi Police, was made possible only by the shared sense of pride and ownership in the overall objectives of the mega arrangement by every participant.

