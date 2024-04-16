Chhattisgarh: 18 Maoists killed, three soldiers injured in encounter in Kanker ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

At least 18 Maoists were killed and at least three soldiers also sustained injuries during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday. The incident comes just days before the commencement of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to the news agency ANI, senior police officer IK Elesela said that the encounter is still underway in the region.

The voting in Kanker is scheduled to take place on April 26.

Top Naxal commander killed

SP Indra Kalyan Elisela confirmed the death of Naxalites in the encounter, including a prominent Naxal commander named Shankar Rao. He had a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head. Additionally, a significant cache of weapons, including four AK-47 rifles, was seized during the operation.

The gunfight took place at around 2 pm in Hapatola forest between Binagunda and Koronar villages under Chhotebethiya police station limits, when a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.

"As per preliminary information, at least eighteen Naxalites were gunned down in the encounter. A huge cache of weapons was recovered from the spot," he informed. The three security personnel injured in the gunfight were being shifted to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

