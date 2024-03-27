Chhattisgarh: Six Naxals killed in encounter with CRPF and CoBRA personnel in Bijapur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Naxals encounter

Bijapur encounter: Six Naxalites, including a woman cadre, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, a police official said. The gunfight took place in the jungles of Chikurbhatti and Pusbaka villages under Basaguda police station area, when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told news agency PTI.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation, he said. "After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of six Naxalites, including a woman, were recovered from the spot," he said.

The search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

Bijapur district is in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19. On March 23, two jawans were injured in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast in the Naxal stronghold of Dantewada, the superintendent of police in the district informed. The explosion took place in the Kirandul police station area during an anti-Naxal operation on Saturday, the Dantewada SP added.

Also Read: 'Fight against Naxals is at decisive juncture', says Chhattisgarh CM after BJP leader killed in Bijapur